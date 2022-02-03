February 2022 sales tax rate changes

Several states will experience some type of sales tax rate change(s) in February 2022. These range from local rate changes to new exemptions and sales tax holidays. Read on for more details.

Alabama



As of February 1, 2022, the Alabama Department of Revenue will no longer administer or collect sales and use tax and other taxes for the town of Clayton. However, these taxes can still be remitted online through My Alabama Taxes (MAT).

The city of Irondale is increasing the following sales and use tax rates as of February 1, 2022:

Net difference paid for machines, machinery, and equipment used in planting, cultivating, and harvesting farm products (from 1% to 1.5%)

Machines and parts and attachments for machines used in manufacturing tangible personal property (from 1% to 1.5%)

Net difference paid for all automotive vehicles, truck trailers, semitrailers, and house trailers (from 1.5% to 2%)

The rate for sales made outside the corporate limits of the city but within the police jurisdiction is half the rates listed above.

The city of Jasper is increasing all local sales and use tax rates starting February 1, 2022, as follows:

General rate (from 3% to 3.5%)

Admissions to places of amusement and entertainment (from 3% to 3.5%)

Retail selling price of food for human consumption sold through vending machines (from 3% to 3.5%)

Net difference paid for machines, machinery, and equipment used in planting, cultivating, and harvesting farm products (from 0.75% to 0.875%)

Machines and parts and attachments for machines used in manufacturing tangible personal property (from 0.75% to 0.875%)

Net difference paid for all automotive vehicles, truck trailers, semitrailers, and house trailers (from 0.75% to 0.875%)

Withdrawal fee for automotive vehicle dealers only (from 3% to 11.66%)

Arizona

The city of Benson is imposing a new sales and use tax on jet fuel (three-and-a-half cents per gallon) starting February 1, 2022.

California

Effective February 1, 2022, the surcharge rate for the Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program Fund (DDTP) is 1.11%. Previously, it was 0.5%. Additional information.