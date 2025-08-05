President Donald J. Trump has invoked different laws to implement dozens of new tariffs on countries and specific products since returning to the Oval Office in January. Tariffs established under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are facing legal challenges. Section 232 tariffs and Section 301 tariffs are not. So, what’s the difference between IEEPA tariffs, Section 232 tariffs, and Section 301 tariffs? Why are IEEPA tariffs being challenged? Read on to find out.

Key takeaways

Section 232, Section 301, and IEEPA tariffs are distinct U.S. trade measures with different legal authorities, purposes, and applications.

Section 232 tariffs target specific products deemed to impair national security. The aluminum, copper, and steel tariffs are Section 232 tariffs.

Section 301 tariffs address unfair trade practices and apply to specific countries or products. The tariffs set on many Chinese goods during Trump’s first term are Section 301 tariffs.

IEEPA tariffs respond to national emergencies originating outside the U.S. and can be quite broad. The so-called “fentanyl” tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico, and the reciprocal tariffs on dozens of other countries are examples of IEEPA tariffs.

What is IEEPA?

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act gives the president of the United States the authority to regulate economic transactions following a declaration of a national emergency. As the Congressional Research Service puts it, IEEPA empowers the president to take a variety of economic actions to “deal with any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States, if the President declares a national emergency with respect to such threat.” That seems broad, but Congress enacted IEEPA in 1977 as part of an effort to limit — not expand — executive emergency authority granted under the Trading with the Enemy Act (TWEA) of 1917.

How does IEEPA relate to tariffs?

No president has ever used IEEPA to impose tariffs until now. That said, the Congressional Research Service report observes that a president “could likely use IEEPA to impose additional tariffs on imported goods, as President Nixon did under TWEA.” Trump is the first president to invoke IEEPA for tariffs, and 2025 is the first year he’s done so. But during his first term in office, he announced an intention to use IEEPA to impose tariffs on Mexico until “the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico.” However, he indefinitely suspended the proposed IEEPA tariff a few weeks later. Instead of IEEPA, U.S. presidents have generally used the authority granted to them under Section 232 to establish new tariffs.

Why are IEEPA tariffs being challenged?

It comes down to whether IEEPA gives the president the power to impose tariffs, and whether the United States is facing a national emergency. Per IEEPA, “The authorities granted to the President by section 1702 of this title may only be exercised to deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat with respect to which a national emergency has been declared for purposes of this chapter and may not be exercised for any other purpose.” (Emphasis mine.) A group of businesses and 12 states are separately arguing that the U.S. is facing neither an unusual and extraordinary threat nor a national emergency, two conditions required by IEEPA. They also contend the president has overstepped the authority granted by IEEPA to regulate economic activity. The U.S. Court of International Trade sided with the plaintiffs on May 28 and issued an injunction on the IEEPA tariffs. “Because of the Constitution’s express allocation of the tariff power to Congress … we do not read IEEPA to delegate an unbounded tariff authority to the President. We instead read IEEPA’s provisions to impose meaningful limits on any such authority it confers.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit then temporarily stayed the injunction to allow the Trump administration time to appeal. The Federal Appeals Court heard arguments on July 31, and their decision is pending. Several other lawsuits over the tariffs are also moving through the courts or are on pause until the Appeals Court ruling. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the Federal Appeals Court is likely to rule against the president’s ability to maintain the comprehensive tariffs he has imposed. “A separate question for another day is whether the president has authority to commit the United States to tariff negotiations without further congressional action.” The Supreme Court of the United States declined to take on the IEEPA tariffs in June. Yet if the Appeals Court ends up upholding the injunction, the Peterson Institute suspects the case will end up before the Supreme Court.

What are Section 232 tariffs?

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 gives the U.S. president the authority to impose restrictions on imports or negotiate with trading partners if the U.S. Secretary of Commerce determines those imports “threaten to impair” U.S. national security. Unlike IEEPA, Section 232 talks of tariffs. During his first term in office, President Trump invoked Section 232 to investigate aluminum, automobile and auto parts, steel, titanium sponge, transformers and transformer components, uranium, and vanadium. In 2018, he imposed Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum. Less than a year into his second term, Trump has invoked Section 232 to set new tariffs on aluminum, cars, car parts, and copper. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, he’s also launched more than 200 investigations into other types of products, including pharmaceuticals.

What are Section 301 tariffs?