Florida sales tax exemption period on children’s diapers; baby clothes and footwear, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023
Florida sales tax exemption period on Energy Star appliances, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023
Clothes dryers priced $1,500 or less
Refrigerators or refrigerator/freezers priced $3,000 or less
Washing machines priced $1,500 or less
Water heaters priced $1,500 or less
Florida sales tax exemption period on impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2024
New for 2023 due to the enactment of HB 7063.
Florida disaster-preparedness supplies sales tax holiday, May 27–June 9, 2023; and August 26, 2023–September 8, 2023
Portable self-powered light source priced $40 or less
Portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or weather-band radio priced $50 or less
Tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting priced $100 or less
Ground-anchor system or tie-down kit priced $100 or less
Gas or diesel fuel tank priced $50 or less
Qualifying batteries (excluding automobile and boat batteries) priced $50 or less
Nonelectric food storage cooler priced $60 or less
Portable generator priced $3,000 or less
Reusable ice priced $20 or less
Portable power bank priced $60 or less
Smoke detector or smoke alarm priced $70 or less
Fire extinguisher priced $70 or less
Carbon monoxide detector priced $70 or less
Supplies necessary for the evacuation of household pets, including but not limited to: a bag of dry cat or dog food weighing 50 pounds or less, priced $100 or less; wet cat or dog food priced $10 or less per can or pouch, or the equivalent; and leashes, collars, and muzzles priced $20 or less
Common household consumable items (e.g., laundry detergent, paper towels, sunscreen, toilet paper, and trash bags) priced $30 or less
Florida Freedom Summer sales tax holiday, May 29–September 4, 2023
Admissions to live music, ballet, play, musical theatre, and sporting events, or movies shown in a movie theater, on any date May 29–December 31, 2023
Entry to a museum or state park, including annual passes
Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, or musical theatre performances
Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event scheduled to be held May 29–December 31, 2023
Use of or access to private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities May 29–December 31, 2023
Retail sale of boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, residential pool supplies (various price restrictions apply)
Retail sale of toys and athletic equipment that are intended for children 12 years of age or younger (various price restrictions apply)
Florida back-to-school sales tax holidays, July 24–August 6, 2023, and January 1–14, 2024
Clothing, wallets, and qualifying bags priced $100 or less
School supplies priced $50 or less
Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced $30 or less
Personal computers and computer-related accessories priced $1,500 or less
Businesses are permitted to opt out of the two back-to-school sales tax holidays if less than 5% of their gross sales of tangible personal property in the prior calendar year were items qualifying for the sales tax holiday. Any business opting to not participate in the sales tax holiday (i.e., not provide the sales tax exemption) must notify the Florida Department of Revenue, in writing, of its election to collect sales tax during the tax-free period by a specified date: by July 17, 2023, for the holiday starting July 24, 2023, and by December 23, 2023, for the holiday starting January 1, 2024.
Additionally, the business must post a copy of that notice in a conspicuous location at its place of business. The bill doesn’t specify if or how online dealers should alert customers of their intention to collect sales tax during a sales tax holiday.
Florida tool time sales tax holiday, September 2–September 8, 2023
Hand tools priced $50 or less
Power tools priced $300 or less
Power tool batteries priced $150 or less
Work gloves priced $25 or less
Safety glasses priced $50 or less
Protective coveralls priced $50 or less
Work boots priced $175 or less
Tool belts priced $100 or less
Duffle bags or tote bags priced $50 or less
Tool boxes priced $75 or less
Tool boxes for vehicles priced $300 or less
Industry textbooks and code books priced $125 or less
Electrical voltage and testing equipment priced $100 or less
LED flashlights priced $50 or less
Shop lights priced $100 or less
Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment priced $150 or less
Shovels and rakes priced $50 or less
Hard hats and other head protection priced $100 or less
Hearing protection priced $75 or less
Ladders priced $250 or less
Fuel cans priced $50 or less
High-visibility safety vest priced $30 or less
Florida Energy Star appliance sales tax holiday, July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024
Washing machines priced $1,500 or less
Clothes dryers priced $1,500 or less
Refrigerators or refrigerator/freezers priced $4,500 or less
Water heaters priced $1,500 or less
The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying products affixed with an ENERGY STAR label
Florida sales tax exemption for gas ranges and cooktops, July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024
Any range of cooktop fueled by combustible gas (e.g., butane, natural gas, propane), no price restrictions
Does not apply to outdoor gas grills, camping stoves, or other portable stoves
No temporary sales and use tax exemptions provided by Florida sales tax holidays apply to sales within an airport, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or theme park.
See the Florida Department of Revenue for additional guidance.