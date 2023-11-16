A sales tax holiday is a period of time when certain normally taxable goods are temporarily exempt from sales and use tax.

Most of the year, retailers are required to collect sales tax on taxable transactions, and consumers are required to remit use tax if a retailer doesn’t collect the tax due (e.g., if an out-of-state seller doesn’t have an obligation to collect sales and use tax).

During a sales tax holiday (aka, tax-free event, tax-free week, tax-free weekend), retailers are generally prohibited from collecting sales tax on certain transactions, and consumers aren’t liable for use tax on those transactions.

Tax-free weekends apply to qualifying sales whether they occur in a brick-and-mortar store, by mail, or online.