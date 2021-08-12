4 tips for managing business licenses

Operating a business can sometimes feel like running a small country with all the responsibilities, regulations, and complications. People are looking to you to deliver on your promises; you must stay abreast of and abide by ever-changing laws; and at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who may have dropped a proverbial “ball,” the responsibility is on you. This includes managing your business licenses.

The importance of properly tracking, storing, and displaying your licenses and permits cannot be overstated. And that duty is yours to oversee. When you don’t display licenses or allow them to expire, you may incur fines, face additional reinstatement costs, or get shut down. If authorities shut down your business, you’re not only looking at revenue loss, you could lose some employees, too.