Intelligent Tax Classification is Avalara’s unified, AI-powered platform for classifying product catalogs to tax and compliance codes.
It brings self-service, API-based, and managed-service options into one governed workflow inside the Avalara Portal.
Intelligent Tax Classification uses AI to generate classification recommendations, confidence scores, and plain-language explanations for each product.
High-confidence items can be accepted in bulk, while more complex items can be reviewed internally or escalated to Avalara’s experts.
Every classification decision in Intelligent Tax Classification is tracked, traceable, and exportable for audit defense.
Role-based approval workflows and timestamped decision records help teams show why a product was coded a certain way at a specific point in time.
Yes. Classifications generated by Intelligent Tax Classification are portable and can be exported to downstream systems, including non-Avalara tax engines. It also supports three delivery modes, so businesses can choose the operating model that fits their workflow and adjust as needs change.