Every new product that enters your catalog creates a gap: it’s live, it’s transacting, and its tax classification hasn’t been confirmed. No system flags it. No workflow stops the sale. The wrong code runs on every transaction until someone catches it, or an auditor does.

For catalogs of 10,000 SKUs or more, closing that gap manually doesn’t scale. Classification runs across spreadsheets, disconnected portals, and email threads with managed services teams. There’s no single source of truth, no consistent review process, and no audit trail. When a tax authority asks why a product was classified a certain way, reconstructing that decision after the fact is slow, incomplete, and costly.

That’s the gap Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification is built to close.