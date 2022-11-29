An introduction to property taxes

If you own a home, a business property, or business equipment, you’re already somewhat familiar with property taxes. In the United States, property tax is defined as an ad valorem tax imposed by nonfederal government entities (e.g., county and local governments) on the value of both real and personal property.

While property taxes are used to fund useful government services like education and hospitals, they’re considered by many to be the most despised tax in the U.S., in part because the filing and payment processes can be daunting for business owners who aren’t familiar with the laws in each state. Avalara Property Tax is here to help.