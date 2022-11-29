An introduction to property taxes

Avalara Property Tax for Enterprise simplifies both real and personal property tax management in one secure hub. This can improve accuracy and efficiency, minimize data entry, and help automate the process.
By solving the most common tax compliance challenges businesses face, Avalara can help you avoid missed deadlines, penalties, and the stress that comes with keeping up with ever-changing jurisdiction rules and forms.
Ready to learn more? Contact Avalara to speak to one of our tax specialists today.