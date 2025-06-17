To ship wine DTC to Arkansas, a winery, supplier, or importer must hold an Arkansas wine direct shipper license and comply with all DTC wine shipping requirements.

How to get a direct wine shipper license in Arkansas

The cost for an Arkansas wine direct shipper license is $50. Licenses expire annually on June 30. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, permits must be renewed prior to June 30 to remain valid and avoid late renewal fees. There is a $25 renewal fee.

The ABCD processes applications for Arkansas alcoholic beverage licenses.

Product registration requirements

All wine shipped directly to consumers in Arkansas must be registered with the ABCD. The winery, supplier, or importer must provide an Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau Certificate of Label Approval (COLA) for the following:

Each brand of vinous liquor

Each brand label extension of vinous liquor to be shipped for the first time by the wine direct shipper licensee into or within the state

Where does Arkansas allow direct wine shipments?

There are dry, damp, and wet counties in Arkansas.

Dry: The retail sale and manufacture of alcoholic beverages is not legal.

Damp: The retail sale and manufacture of certain types of alcoholic beverages is permitted under certain conditions.

Wet: The retail sale and manufacture of alcoholic beverages is legal.

Direct wine shipments are permitted in wet counties but not dry counties. Certain damp counties may allow DTC wine shipping.

Which counties in Arkansas are dry?

There is a map of dry, damp, and wet counties on the ABCD website.

Volume limits

Direct wine shipper licensees are allowed to ship 24 cases per year to any one consumer.

Age restrictions

Direct wine shippers must ensure consumers are at least 21 years of age. The holder of a direct wine shipper’s license must not ship wine to an underage consumer.

Wine shipments must be conspicuously labeled with “CONTAINS ALCOHOL: SIGNATURE OF PERSON AGE 21 YEARS OR OLDER REQUIRED FOR DELIVERY.”