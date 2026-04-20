Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance for NetSuite is a NetSuite AI SuiteApp that automates onboarding and configuration of the Avalara for NetSuite SuiteTax connector — while delivering ongoing, in-context insights from Avi (the Avalara embedded tax assistant) directly inside NetSuite.
Finance and tax teams can quickly move from implementation to operational confidence, thanks to automated, AI-assisted support directly within NetSuite to help them complete configuration with greater efficiency and clarity. That leads to smoother go-lives and earlier realization of value from the Avalara–NetSuite integration.
No. Transparency and trust are built in. Users can require human involvement at key steps and important decision points.