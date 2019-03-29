Avalara and NetSuite Announce AvaTax for SuiteTax: A Certified NetSuite SuiteTax Integration

Stop by our booth #842 and learn how Avalara and NetSuite can help you keep up with complex and rapidly changing rates, rules, and laws worldwide.
Join our session on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in San Polo 3505 (Venetian, Level 3), where we’ll present “From 1-50: Scaling Your Business to Handle New Sales Tax Requirements.” We’ll talk about new laws requiring remote sellers to collect sales tax in more than 30 U.S. states, and counting: In many states, you’re now required to register, file, and remit if you make 200 transactions or $100,000 in sales into the state. In this session, a sales tax compliance expert and a NetSuite and Avalara customer will break down how these new laws can affect your business and explain how you can scale your business effectively, without turning your accounting and finance operations upside down.
We look forward to seeing you there!