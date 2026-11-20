No. Factoring involves selling unpaid invoices to a third party that typically collects payment. Invoice financing generally lets a business borrow against receivables while retaining responsibility for customer collections.
Potentially. Avalara Capital is a revolving line of credit, not an advance against specific invoices. Businesses must apply to determine eligibility and credit limits.
They don’t have to. Avalara Capital doesn’t require you to sell invoices to a factoring company. Your business retains control of customer collections and payment conversations.
Eligible applicants may receive an approval decision in as little as 24 hours, subject to lender processing times. Actual funding timing depends on approval and the lender’s process.
Options include a business line of credit, a term loan, and other working capital solutions. The right choice depends on your funding needs, repayment capacity, and whether you have unpaid invoices.