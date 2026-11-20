Running a business means making decisions with money available today while preparing for what comes next. Sometimes a tax payment is due before customer payments arrive. Other times an opportunity to purchase inventory or bring on new staff arrives before revenue catches up.

These timing gaps can add pressure. Access to working capital can make it easier to cover immediate expenses while keeping plans on track.

Invoice factoring is one way to access money tied up in unpaid invoices. Avalara Capital offers eligible businesses another option through a revolving line of credit.

Both can help address cash flow needs, but they work differently. Learn their differences to help you choose an option that fits your business.