Avalara Commerce Monitor — Looking at COVID-19’s impacts one year later

On March 13, 2020, the U.S. declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency. At the same time, grocery stores flooded with people stocking up amid the unknown as the virus spread across the country. In the months following, industries and businesses of all types and sizes reckoned with changes to business operations, changes in consumer habits, and impacts on the supply chain.

Early on, many brick-and-mortar businesses moved their operations online as stay-at-home orders and mandated closures swept the nation. Later in the year, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to fluctuate, retailers had to rethink the traditional look of the holiday season. Instead of long lines on Black Friday, the holiday shopping season began as early as October 13 with Amazon Prime Day and was carried out predominantly online over the last three months of the year.



We analyzed all of these changes and more through the Avalara Commerce Monitor, which uses analysis from the Avalara index tracking system to monitor segments of the United States economy across the manufacturing, retail, and services industries.



The Avalara Commerce Monitor is designed to derive insights and trends for the U.S. economy across each industry vertical based on indexed cohorts of Avalara customers. The indices are representative of the U.S. with equal distribution across four key U.S. Census regions: Northeast, Midwest, South, and West. The Avalara Commerce Monitor will deliver quarterly updates with insights from prior months to highlight trends in consumer spending and economic performance. You can read the full Avalara Commerce Monitor report here.