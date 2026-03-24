Agentic AI refers to systems that can perform tasks, interact with tools, and coordinate workflows. Instead of only generating text, these systems can take actions within software environments.
Compliance systems must be deterministic and auditable. AI alone cannot guarantee predictable outcomes, so Avalara separates AI assistance from core compliance systems.
MCP is a structured interface that allows AI systems and applications to call predefined tools rather than raw APIs, which helps standardize integrations and reduce development complexity.
Agent-to-agent communication allows two AI systems to coordinate tasks directly through secure protocols. In compliance workflows, this kind of communication can automate routine steps while preserving governance.
Agentic systems can help organizations:
Reduce manual work
Integrate compliance into existing workflows
Improve visibility across tax processes
Maintain reliable audit trails