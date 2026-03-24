Artificial intelligence demos are easy. Building reliable systems with AI is much harder — especially in regulated industries like tax compliance.

For businesses managing tax filings, payments, and reporting across jurisdictions, there’s little room for ambiguity. Every action must be traceable. Every outcome must be auditable. And every workflow must produce consistent results.

That challenge is exactly what shaped the architecture behind Agentic Tax and Compliance™ systems at Avalara.

Rather than replacing compliance systems with generative AI, Avalara engineers designed an approach where AI assists decision-making while deterministic systems remain the system of record. This balance helps organizations benefit from intelligent automation without sacrificing control, auditability, or trust.

In this article, we’ll take a look under the hood of that architecture and explore how it helps partners and developers embed tax compliance directly into their workflows.