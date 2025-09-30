Simply put, Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance embeds AI agents directly into the tools, systems, and workflows where compliance occurs. Our AI agents execute real-time compliance tasks across the environments where your business happens, whether it’s your ERP, ecommerce platform, financial billing system, email clients like Outlook, or even your browser.

Avalara AI agents work across systems, trigger API calls, validate data, and complete multistep workflows with unparalleled speed, accuracy, and automation. They don’t wait for instructions — they observe context, offer suggestions, and execute tasks. Additionally, Avalara AI agents can also communicate with other third-party agents using the Google Agent to Agents (A2A) protocol, ensuring seamless integration and operation.

For instance, an agent in an ecommerce system may want to have Avalara file tax returns on behalf of their customers. It can communicate with our lead agent, Avi, who is responsible for delegating work to all the other agents. Avi acts as a central coordinator, making sure tasks are distributed and completed efficiently.

In addition, Avi can work on solo missions and embed itself where work happens. For example, Avi can deploy to a user’s Outlook email application with our patent-pending solution that turns the inbox into a compliance checkpoint. The solution scans inbound invoices then automatically digitizes, validates, and routes them to connected systems. Avi can also reside in a browser (patent-pending) to help users install their connectors and remain available to answer all their tax questions, observe user actions, advise on compliance suggestions, and even execute necessary tasks. Avi can also live in our partners’ applications, relieving users from having to sign in to the Avalara portal to work on their critical compliance tasks — Avi goes where work happens.

This embedded model reduces manual effort, increases accuracy, and brings compliance into the everyday tools where decisions happen. No more switching tabs, hunting for rules, or second-guessing mandates, the agentic model streamlines your workflow and enhances your decision-making process.