If you’ve ever asked who owns the tax rate tables, you probably got a long pause before an answer. For many businesses, maintaining tax rates is nobody’s official job but everybody’s problem. Rates change constantly across states, counties, cities, and special jurisdictions, and someone has to keep those changes flowing into the right systems.

That’s a lot of ongoing effort for something that isn’t exactly a growth driver. It’s also the problem Avalara Tax Content Essentials is built to solve.