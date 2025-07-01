Avalara launches Avi for Tax Research — AI assistant for smarter tax research

Avi for Tax Research is a conversational, AI-powered agent embedded directly within Avalara Tax Research. Designed to streamline research, it helps users quickly find highly accurate answers with less manual effort.

Trained on trusted Avalara compliance content libraries, the assistant understands complex tax language and delivers instant, contextual responses to queries. Whether you’re preparing for a U.S. sales tax audit or trying to interpret new indirect tax regulations, Avi for Tax Research provides clear, relevant answers with citations in seconds. Learn how to navigate the assistant and make the most of its key features in this short self-guided demo.

Here’s how Avi works in practice.

Bill, a tax manager at Microsoft, needs to know if delivering custom software on a thumb drive triggers tax consequences in Arizona. Instead of manually searching through tax codes and articles, he asks Avi:

“Can you tell whether custom software sold in Arizona for $10,000 is taxable when it’s delivered on a thumb drive of nominal value ($5)?”

Avi responds with a clear explanation: “Because the thumb drive is of minimal value compared to the software, the transaction is exempt in Arizona.” Avi also includes links to supporting citations within Avalara Tax Research, which Bill can reference, save, or share.

Since Avi retains context, Bill continues his research without restating the scenario — this time he asks if the same transaction would be taxable in Tennessee. Avi confirms that it would be taxable and again provides trusted citations to support the answer. This kind of context-aware, citation-supported guidance helps businesses make faster, more confident decisions with less manual effort.