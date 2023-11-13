Breast pumps now exempt from North Carolina sales tax

Retailers are required to keep detailed invoices or customer receipts of all sales subject to this sales tax exemption. Any retailer that fails to properly document the exemption could be held liable for the uncollected sales tax.
Unfortunately, businesses weren’t given much time to prepare for this policy change. The exemption was established with the enactment of House Bill 259 on October 3, 2023, and the North Carolina Department of Revenue published a notice about it on October 27, 2023 — mere days before the exemption took effect.
In addition to the exemption for breast pumps, etc., HB 259 established or extended several other sales and use tax exemptions. See the text of the HB 259 for more details.
Automating sales tax calculation, collection, and remittance helps ensure you collect the sales taxes you need to collect and exempt transactions that are exempt. Learn more about the benefits of automating sales tax compliance.