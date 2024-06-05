California Prop 22, a Wayfair for business licenses?

If the state Supreme Court finds Prop 22 to be invalid, app-based rideshare and delivery companies will have to classify their drivers as employees and provide them with certain benefits. This will obviously come at a cost — not just due to the price of paying workers the California minimum wage and covering overtime or sick leave.

Should Prop 22 be overturned, rideshare and delivery companies would likely need to register with every city and county where drivers operate. That would be an enormous burden for them.

Currently, as gig workers, drivers are responsible for obtaining and updating any necessary business licenses. Depending on local requirements, one driver operating across two counties and three cities could need to register with five different local governments.

There are 58 counties in California and 482 municipalities. Large companies like Amazon, DoorDash, Lyft, and Uber could potentially face registration requirements in every local jurisdiction. While smaller delivery and rideshare companies operating in fewer locations may not have to register at that scale, they may be less equipped to handle any additional registration and licensing requirements.