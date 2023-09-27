California approves new tax on guns and ammo dealers

As set forth in AB-28, the excise tax is imposed on licensed firearms dealers, firearms manufacturers, and ammunition vendors. The rate is 11% of the gross receipts from the retail sale in California of any firearm, firearm precursor part, or ammunition, with certain exceptions.

Gross receipts from retail sales of guns, ammo, and firearm precursor parts sold to an active or retired peace officer — or any law enforcement agency employing that peace officer — are exempt from the tax.

Also exempt from the tax: Gross receipts from the retail sale of any firearm, firearm precursor part, or ammunition by any licensed firearms dealer, firearms manufacturer, or ammunition vendor in any quarterly period in which their total gross receipts from the retail sales of firearms, firearm precursor parts, or ammunition is less than $5,000.

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) will administer the new gun tax. Taxes must be remitted quarterly, and tax returns must be filed electronically. To facilitate the administration of the excise tax, AB-28 requires the California Department of Justice (DOJ) to give the CDTFA the names and business locations of all ammunition vendors and firearms dealers and manufacturers licensed by the DOJ in the state by March 31, 2024.