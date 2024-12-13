Canada to join in sales tax holiday fun

How does tax relief apply to food delivery?

Restaurants and delivery platforms will need to be particularly careful when updating their systems. The zero rate will apply to certain delivery charges but not to others.

When a restaurant or other eating establishment bills a customer directly for delivery of a prepared meal, the delivery service qualifies for the zero rate.

However, when a meal is ordered through a third-party delivery platform, the delivery is considered a separate transaction. Thus:

Charges for the prepared meal are exempt

Charges for delivery by a third party remain taxable

How does tax relief apply to bundled transactions?

Transactions that include both qualifying and nonqualifying items pose a similar compliance challenge for retailers.

For example, if a customer orders exempt prepared food along with a taxable whiskey, the seller must not apply GST/HST to the prepared food charge but must collect the applicable GST/HST on the whiskey.

Does tax relief apply to provincial sales taxes (PST)?

The tax relief measure only applies to the GST and the HST, which is a combined provincial and federal tax. It does not apply to standalone provincial sales taxes (PST) or to the Quebec sales tax (QST) — unless provincial governments adopt a provincial sales tax holiday.

HST is used in the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Therefore, all eligible sales will be fully tax exempt in these provinces.

The following provinces levy a GST and a PST instead of an HST:

British Columbia

Manitoba

Quebec (GST and QST)

Saskatchewan

While qualifying transactions in these provinces are exempt from GST during the sales tax holiday, PST will continue to apply.

See a list of Canadian GST, PST, and QST rates.

How long will the tax relief last?

Canada’s sales tax holiday will run December 14, 2024, to February 15, 2025. It’s expected to save Canadians (or cost the government) approximately $1.6 billion CAD. The compliance cost to businesses is yet to be determined.