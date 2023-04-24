Colorado simplifies local business licensing requirements for remote retailers

They should.

There should already be no licensing fees for retailers that possess a general state business license and have no physical presence in a local jurisdiction or merely incidental physical presence in a local jurisdiction. And starting July 1, 2023, such businesses should automatically be issued a local business license by any local taxing authority that requires a license for remote retailers with no physical presence or merely incidental physical presence in the jurisdiction.

However, these new local business licensing policies won’t entirely eliminate the burden of tax compliance for retailers making sales into Colorado because self-collecting home-rule jurisdictions can still require remote retailers to hold a local business license and collect and remit local sales and use tax. And it can still be challenging for businesses to determine local requirements.

For example, the Town of Eagle specifically refers to SB22-032 on its website and explains how it affects local business licensing requirements for remote retailers and businesses with incidental physical presence in the town. It stands out.

Denver states that it no longer charges a license fee for its biannual retailer’s sales, use, lodger’s tax license; it will automatically send 2024 licenses on December 1, 2023. Denver doesn’t mention incidental physical presence but does specify that businesses located outside Denver that come into Denver to sell, lease, or rent tangible personal property or taxable services in Denver are required to obtain a Denver retailer’s use tax license. This can include making solicitations in Denver, either by direct or indirect representatives, and even by using “other advertising media that is directed to the residents of Denver.” The city also states that if you have economic nexus, “you are required to obtain a Denver sales tax license.”

Boulder still requires remote retailers with economic nexus to register for a local business license and establish an account on Boulder Online Tax. As required by law, there’s no cost for the license for businesses with no physical presence in Boulder. However, Boulder doesn’t appear to have implemented phase two of the business licensing changes; it still requires remote retailers with economic nexus to register for a local business license instead of issuing the license automatically. In theory, this should change on and after July 1, 2023.

The City of Durango doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo. According to the city’s website, businesses that ship items into Durango city limits are required to obtain a Durango business license. There’s a one-time application processing fee of $30 and the website doesn’t say anything about waiving the fee for remote retailers. Businesses that have no physical presence in Durango and don’t send delivery trucks, salespeople, or representatives into the city must obtain a sales tax only license.

So, it seems some kinks may still need to be worked out as these simplification measures come into force. The Colorado Department of Revenue has yet to issue any guidance related to SB22-032. It will have to eventually, as the bill requires the department to gather certain information from remote retailers that are applying for a new general business license or renewing their license, and to share that information with self-collecting home-rule jurisdictions. This is to address any local taxing jurisdiction concerns related to administrative efficiency and remote sales and use tax compliance.

In the meantime, Avalara can help you obtain the business licenses you need.