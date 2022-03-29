What qualifies for Connecticut’s sales and use tax-free week?

The state’s 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax will not apply to fuels or gasohol sold or used by a distributor in Connecticut beginning April 1, 2022. Unless another emergency measure is passed during the next two months, the tax will resume July 1, 2022.

Because this tax is paid by retailers upon receipt of the fuel, to ensure consumers also benefit from the gas tax holiday, HB 5501 specifies that “each retail dealer shall reduce the per-gallon price of fuels or gasohol … in an amount equal to the amount of the reduction in such tax.” Failure to pass the tax savings on to the consumer “shall be deemed an unfair or deceptive trade practice.”

Georgia and Maryland are also suspending gas taxes this spring, and several other states are looking to reduce prices at the pump in one way or another. Legislation under consideration in California would suspend California motor fuel taxes for six months or cap fuel tax rate adjustments. Colorado Governor Jared Polis wants to put the brakes on a gas tax increase he signed into law last year.

Congress is also pursuing a federal gas tax holiday. Yet not all states are interested in reducing fuel taxes, which fund necessary transportation services. In some states, like California and Oklahoma, state fuel taxes will automatically increase if federal fuel taxes dip below a certain amount.