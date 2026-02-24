In the United States alone, contractors may contend with more than 70,000 different licensing authorities: 50 states, 3,000+ counties, 35,000+ municipalities, and various special districts.

Classification complexity

Licenses also vary by trade and scope. An electrical contractor might not be authorized to install solar panels in certain states, and a paving license won’t cover painting without the right authorization. Missteps can result in failed permit pulls or stalled work.

Strict permit requirements

In most jurisdictions, you must hold the correct contractor license for trades — such as electrical, plumbing, HVAC, or structural work — before you can even apply for building permits. If your license doesn’t match the requirements on the permit application, the authority will reject the request, potentially delaying project kickoff and possibly forcing crews to sit idle while you secure the proper credentials.

Fragmented ownership

Many firms lack a single point person for licensing. Often the “hot potato” gets tossed between foremen, accounting, and legal, which can result in missed deadlines, incomplete applications, and surprise compliance gaps.