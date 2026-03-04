The true cost of getting US sales tax wrong for UK businesses

Most costly U.S. sales tax problems do not begin with deliberate noncompliance. They begin with growth, operational changes, or incorrect assumptions. Below are the scenarios most likely to create material exposure for U.K. ecommerce, SaaS, and product-led businesses selling into multiple U.S. states.

You cross economic nexus thresholds without realising

After South Dakota v. Wayfair, most U.S. states introduced economic nexus thresholds — typically around $100,000 in annual sales, sometimes combined with a 200-transaction test. These thresholds apply per state.

A U.K. seller may be below the threshold in most states but exceed it in one or two where demand is concentrated. Seasonal spikes, successful ad campaigns, or rapid marketplace growth can quietly push revenue past the limit.

Thresholds are not uniform. Some states measure on a calendar-year basis. Others use a rolling 12-month lookback. Monitoring must therefore happen at state level. Without structured tracking, businesses often discover exceedance months after it occurred — increasing retroactive liability.

You use U.S. fulfilment (FBA/3PL) and inventory moves across states

Inventory in the U.S. commonly creates physical presence nexus. If you use Amazon FBA, inventory may be stored in multiple states without direct oversight. The same applies to US-based third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

Each state where inventory is stored may create an obligation to register and file. This can occur even if revenue from that state is modest. For many U.K. sellers, this is the first major surprise. Fulfilment decisions made for speed and customer experience can immediately alter tax exposure.

You assume marketplace facilitator laws remove your obligations

Marketplace facilitator rules require platforms like Amazon to collect and remit tax on marketplace transactions in most states. However, risk remains when:

You also sell through your own website

Revenue from marketplace sales counts towards economic nexus thresholds

States require registration even where the marketplace collects tax

Hybrid sellers — those operating marketplace and direct channels — face higher exposure because revenue aggregation rules can be misunderstood. Receiving marketplace settlement reports or a Form 1099-K does not confirm compliance.

You sell products with complex taxability rules

Not all products are taxed equally across states. Digital goods, SaaS, subscriptions, bundled offerings, warranties, and shipping charges can each have different treatment depending on the state or county. Even basic retail products may be partially exempt in one state and fully taxable in another.

Product misclassification leads either to under-collection (creating liability) or over-collection (creating refund risk and customer dissatisfaction).

You can’t produce valid exemption certificates

If you sell wholesale or to resellers, exemption certificates must be collected and retained properly. Missing or expired certificates can invalidate an exemption during audit. In that case, the seller becomes liable for the tax — even if the customer claimed resale status.

Documentation gaps are a common and expensive audit finding.

SALT risk: The broader state tax consequences

U.S. sales tax is only one component of State and Local Tax (SALT). If a state identifies unregistered sales tax activity, it may also examine whether income tax, franchise tax, or gross receipts tax nexus exists. Economic presence rules increasingly apply beyond sales tax.

Once an audit begins, authorities frequently review overall nexus across multiple tax types. If a business has never registered, statute of limitations protection may not apply — leaving multiple years open to review.

The commercial impact extends beyond the tax assessment. Broader SALT exposure can affect cash flow forecasts, increase compliance costs, and raise red flags during due diligence for investment or acquisition.

For U.K. businesses operating across multiple U.S. states, the risk is not just getting sales tax wrong. It’s underestimating how wide the consequences can become.