Tax architecture refers to how compliance logic, data, controls, and workflows operate continuously across all your business systems (ERPs, billing, commerce). It shifts compliance from a siloed, after-the-fact process to a built-in enterprise infrastructure.
Legacy approaches rely on localized fixes and manual reconciliations. As businesses grow, this patchwork of logic makes it harder to scale, adapt to real-time reporting mandates, and manage risk across multiple entities.
AI acts as a powerful operational layer. It validates data quality in real time; monitors transactions for anomalies before they hit the general ledger; and provides clear, defensible, and consistent decision trails, turning compliance into ongoing governance rather than a periodic review.
No. A unified compliance execution layer integrates with your existing ERP, procurement tools, and billing systems. It centralizes the policy and control while allowing transactions to flow naturally, providing global scale with local execution.