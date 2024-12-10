Diapers exempt from Nevada sales tax starting January 1, 2025

Under SB 428 and Nevada Question 5, all diapers are sales tax exempt — whether for adults, babies, or children. “Diaper” means “any type of diaper intended for use by a child or an adult, including, without limitation, a disposable diaper.”

That’s not the case in all states. In Ohio, for example, diapers for children are sales tax exempt as of October 1, 2023, but adult diapers are tax exempt only when all the following conditions are met.