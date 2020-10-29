Digital Services Tax DST Global Tracker

|
Country
|
Implemented
|
Rate
|
Liable digital services
|
Threshold
|
EU
|
Paused
|
3%
|
Advertising;
|
Global €750m;
|
Austria
|
Jan 2020
|
5%
|
Advertising
|
Global €750m;
|
Belgium
|
On pause
|
3%
|
Advertising; Intermediation; Data Transmission
|
Global €750m;
|
Czech Republic
|
Proposed
|
5%
|
Advertising; digital interfaces; user data
|
Global €750m;
|
France
|
Jan 2019
|
3%
|
Digital interface; advertising; user data
|
Global €750m;
|
Greece
|
Jul 2019
|
-
|
Tourist accommodation
|
Hungary
|
Jul 2019
|
7.5%
|
Advertising
|
HUF 100m
|
Italy
|
Jan 2020
|
3%
|
Advertising; digital interfaces; user data
|
Global €750m;
|
Latvia
|
Plans
|
3%
|
Norway
|
Plans
|
Poland
|
Jul 2020
|
1.5%
|
Streaming media
|
Slovakia
|
Proposed
|
Advertising; user data
|
Slovenia
|
Plans
|
|
|
Spain
|
Jan 2021
|
3%
|
Advertising; user data
|
Global €750m;
|
Turkey
|
Mar 2020
|
7.5%
|
Advertising; content; social media
|
Global $840m;
|
United Kingdom
|
Apr 2020
|
2%
|
Marketplaces; Social media; search engines
|
Global £500m; UK £25m.
|
Country
|
Implemented
|
Rate
|
Liable digital services
|
Threshold
|
Brazil
|
Proposed
|
1-5%
|
Advertising; user data; interfaces;
|
Global R$3bn;
|
Brazil
|
Proposed
|
10.6%
|
Digital Interface for goods or services; Advertising
|
Global R$1.3bn;
|
Canada
|
Plans
|
3%
|
Advertising; Intermediation
|
Global C$1bn;
|
Costa Rica
|
Nov 2019
|
Tourist accommodation
|
Kenya
|
Jan 2021
|
1.5%
|
Digital interfaces
|
India
|
Jun 2016
|
6%
|
Advertising
|
Rs 2 cores
|
Indonesia
|
Mar 2020
|
TBC
|
Ecommerce
|
Israel
|
Proposed
|
3-5%
|
Digital interface; advertising; user data
|
New Zealand
|
Proposed
|
2-3%
|
Social media; Content sharing; Search engine; user data; Intermediation;
|
Global NZ$1.1bn;
|
Paraguay
|
Jan 2021
|
15%
|
Digital services (non-residents only)
|
South Africa
|
Proposed
|
To mirror Turkish model
|
Tunisia
|
Jan 2020
|
3%
|
Apps; digital services (non-resident only)
|
-
|
Uruguay
|
Jan 2018
|
-
|
Digital services (non-resident only)
|
Zimbabwe
|
Jan 2019
|
5%
|
Digital and ecommerce