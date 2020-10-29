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Oct 29, 2020

Digital Services Tax DST Global Tracker

Richard Asquith

Digital Services Taxes (DST) are turnover taxes on gross revenues from the sales from a range of digital services or goods. They are levied by governments on both resident and foreign suppliers (selling from abroad via digital platforms) to customers in the country.

 

Below is a global list implemented and proposed DSTs. Typically they tax advertising, sales of customer data and access to digital interfaces (marketplaces for selling or buying goods or services). Please check Avalara’s global VAT/GST on digital and electronic services for details of consumption taxes.

List of implemented and proposed DST in Europe

Country

Implemented

Rate

Liable digital services

Threshold

EU

Paused

3%

Advertising;
marketplaces;

Global €750m;
EU €50m

Austria

Jan 2020

5%

Advertising

Global €750m;
Austria €25m

Belgium

On pause

3%

Advertising; Intermediation; Data Transmission

Global €750m;
Tax subject to DST above €3m

Czech Republic

Proposed

5%

Advertising; digital interfaces; user data

Global €750m;
Czech CZK 100m

France

Jan 2019

3%

Digital interface; advertising; user data

Global €750m;
France €25m

Greece

Jul 2019

-

Tourist accommodation

Hungary

Jul 2019

7.5%

Advertising

HUF 100m

Italy

Jan 2020

3%

Advertising; digital interfaces; user data

Global €750m;
Italy €5.5m

Latvia

Plans

3%

Norway

Plans

Poland

Jul 2020

1.5%

Streaming media

Slovakia

Proposed

Advertising; user data

Slovenia

Plans

 

 

Spain

Jan 2021

3%

Advertising; user data

Global €750m;
Spain €3m

Turkey

Mar 2020

7.5%

Advertising; content; social media

Global $840m;
Turkey TRY 20m

United Kingdom

Apr 2020

2%

Marketplaces; Social media; search engines

Global £500m; UK £25m.
Safe Harbour clause

Implemented and proposed DST - rest of the world

Country

Implemented

Rate

Liable digital services

Threshold

Brazil

Proposed

1-5%

Advertising; user data; interfaces;

Global R$3bn;
Brazil R$100m

Brazil

Proposed

10.6%

Digital Interface for goods or services; Advertising

Global R$1.3bn;
Brazil: R$78m

Canada

Plans

3%

Advertising; Intermediation

Global C$1bn;
Canada C$40m

Costa Rica

Nov 2019

Tourist accommodation

Kenya

Jan 2021

1.5%

Digital interfaces

India

Jun 2016

6%

2%

Advertising

Ecommerce (foreign)

Rs 2 cores

Indonesia

Mar 2020

TBC

Ecommerce

Israel

Proposed

3-5%

Digital interface; advertising; user data

New Zealand

Proposed

2-3%

Social media; Content sharing; Search engine; user data; Intermediation;

Global NZ$1.1bn;
NZ NZ$3.5m

Paraguay

Jan 2021

15%

Digital services (non-residents only)

South Africa

Proposed

To mirror Turkish model

Tunisia

Jan 2020

3%

Apps; digital services (non-resident only)

-

Uruguay

Jan 2018

-

Digital services (non-resident only)

Zimbabwe

Jan 2019

5%

Digital and ecommerce

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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