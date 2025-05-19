The simple answer is that every business needs a business license to operate.
“But blog writer,” you say, “I’m just a person! Do I need a license?”
The answer is, it depends. Some states require you to register for a business license as an independent contractor and some don’t. It can also depend on the type of work you do.
Some fields, like nursing, law, and hairstyling require you to be licensed wherever you work. If your job is one you can do in sweatpants from your couch, like freelance writing, graphic design, or administrative work, you may not need a specialized license.
Some states like Alaska and Washington require all independent contractors to obtain business licenses.
Others vary by county or city, like in California. Independent contractors don’t need a license to operate in the state of California, but they may have other requirements based on where they build their business.
Still others will vary based on the kind of work you do. In Florida if your business sells merchandise or services, you must obtain a local business license depending on your city or county.
Getting a business license isn’t necessarily a one-and-done deal. You often need to renew them. Seattle requires independent contractors to renew their business licenses annually, for example.