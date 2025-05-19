While working, individuals with employee status answer to their employer. Their employer calls the shots when it comes to what type of work they do, where they do it, and how they get the job done. They should also get federal and state protections like minimum wage, and benefits like family leave, health insurance, and paid sick time.

An independent contractor is self-employed, and negotiates their relationship with the employer or clients. They set their own work schedule and may be responsible for providing their own equipment and supplies.

One difference between an employee and an independent contractor is the tax forms they fill out and submit to the IRS and to the state every year. An employee will get a W-2 in the mail, and an independent contractor will get a 1099 for every client they’ve worked with. Employers do not pay payroll taxes on independent contractors or withhold money for taxes, so an independent contractor should set aside money from each job to pass on to the IRS.

Speaking of the IRS, they’re the definitive source for all independent contractor information. While we try to stay as current as possible with changing rules and regulations, the IRS website or your tax counsel are good resources as it relates to your particular situation.