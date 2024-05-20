Does my business owe property tax if it doesn't own real estate?

Knowledge is the first step to stay compliant. Because each state determines whether, when, and at what rate they assess business personal property tax, it’s important to know the rules for each state where you do business.
Once you’ve determined whether your business must pay personal property tax, you must implement a clear, consistent process for identifying and tracking assets, maintaining depreciation rates, and determining asset values.
If this sounds daunting, don’t worry. Some professionals know business personal property rules inside and out. You can also use software like Avalara Property Tax to help you manage the process in-house.
Avalara Property Tax simplifies personal property tax through automation. The solution maintains assessor forms and depreciation schedules, tracks due dates, and centralizes data to help you properly prepare your personal property returns. It also offers a single place for all your returns and associated asset listings to be stored safely, making it simple to pull documentation when requested.