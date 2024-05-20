Does my business owe property tax if it doesn't own real estate?

Some questions aren’t always as simple as they seem. For instance, “Do I owe property tax if my company doesn't own real estate?” If you’re familiar with the Avalara tax blog, you may have guessed the answer: It depends.

That’s because there are two types of property tax:

Real property

Personal property

If you don’t own real estate, you’re off the hook on the first type. But most states also tax business personal property (yes, tax has some fun oxymoronic terms).

It can get overwhelming if you aren’t familiar with business personal property tax, especially if you don’t have experience with real property tax. So, let’s answer a few more questions: