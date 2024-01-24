Dogs are taxed as property in this state — Wacky Tax Wednesday

County assessors are responsible for collecting and administering the West Virginia personal property tax on dogs.

Here’s how Pocahontas County handles it. The Pocahontas County Assessor attempts to visit every residence in the county each year between July 1 and October 1, to update personal property information. One of the assessor’s tasks is to count the number of dogs (or goats or sheep, as they’re also subject to personal property tax) owned, which sounds like a lot of fun. Taxpayers are invited to pay the personal property tax they owe on their dog, goat, and sheep at the time of the assessor’s visit.

West Virginia personal property tax applies to all dogs six months or older as of June 30. If a dog ages past six months after the personal property assessment took place, and the tax wasn’t already paid for the year, the owner (or person responsible for the dog) is required to register the dog and pay the head tax within 10 days.

Pocahontas County dog taxes can be paid online or by mail. The instructions for mail payments read: “Write the breed, sex, age, hair color, and hair length (short, medium, or long) on a slip of paper with your name and return address and send it with a check made payable to the Pocahontas County Dog Fund for the proper amount.” It doesn’t sound very official, but apparently that’s how it’s done.

Alternatively, Pocahontas County dog owners can print and fill out the personal property form and send it in with the payment.

How much is the Pocahontas County dog tax? It has to be at least $3 per the law, but the exact amount varies depending on where you live:

$3 within the districts of Edray, Green Bank, Huntersville, and Little Levels

$6 within the corporations of Durbin, Hillsboro, and Marlinton

The goat tax and sheep tax is $1 per head of breeding age no matter where in the county the goats and sheep are.