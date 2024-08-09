Further predictions for the future of e-invoicing are outlined in the report. These are summarised below.

Standard e-invoicing will expand its capabilities

The standard e-invoicing service offering may encompass a comprehensive range of capabilities, including data formatting, preparation of e-invoices that comply with domestic tax regulations, as well as their transmission and archival.

E-invoicing service providers may become specialised

To address global tax compliance needs, and given the distinct compliance requirements across various sectors, some service providers may opt to focus on specific industries such as retail, telecommunications, or automotive. This way, they can better focus on specific requirements for the given industry.

Preferred payments and e-invoicing

With a wider variety of payment services than ever before, suppliers will want to present their customers with diverse payment alternatives. Payment services are therefore likely to be integrated into embedded finance solutions, including e-invoicing, making e-invoicing and payment services a unified offering.

New services such as invoice financing

As invoice and payment are connected, suppliers might expand their services to address immediate financial requirements through the financing of individual invoices, and tackle the issue of delayed payments. Their customers would benefit from optimising their working capital management.

Tax-specific solutions will be increasingly integrated with e-invoicing software

As the digitalisation of tax compliance continues, businesses are required more often to submit electronic versions of audit files, invoices, credit notes, debit notes, and payment receipt data to tax authorities. E-invoicing solutions will therefore become central to the tax compliance strategy for businesses of all types and sizes and a new way of reporting tax obligations.

Processing just e-invoices won’t do anymore

Offering simply an e-invoicing service will become inadequate. Increasing numbers of e-invoicing service providers are expected to offer support for additional business communications, such as the exchange of order confirmations and statements. Some go further by offering validation and correlation services so orders and invoices can be matched.

Supply chain

In the initial phase of supply chain automation, traditional electronic sourcing solutions and online marketplaces are progressively expanding into the domain of electronic invoicing networks, and conversely, these networks are also extending into the realms of e-sourcing and electronic marketplaces.

E-invoicing will encompass cross-border documentation

A huge number of goods move across borders all over the world, day and night. The volume of documents this generates is vast. As the information within them often overlaps with the data found within commercial and tax invoices, e-invoicing service providers are likely to offer a full suite of services for exporters and importers.

E-invoicing solutions, ERP, and CRM could merge

E-invoicing functionalities are expected to be available in enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), billing, and accounting systems. Service providers currently form partnerships with relevant vendors, but these vendors are progressively incorporating e-invoicing solutions into their portfolios.