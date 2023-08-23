Entering the Nordics ecommerce market

As you may expect from tech-savvy consumers with a high standard of living, fashion is a popular industry in the Nordics region. The levels of online fashion shopping are comparable to major markets with much higher populations such as Spain and Germany, and almost two-thirds (64%) of Nordic shoppers shop online for apparel, footwear, and accessories at least once a month. Overall, shoppers across the region spent €10 billion on fashion in 2022.

You may be surprised to learn that unlike in most other European regions, Gen Z is not the key demographic for online fashion shopping in the Nordics. Perhaps due to the cost of living and high prices, the region is instead the preserve of millennials, who are more digitally savvy than over-55s, with more disposable income than those in younger age groups.

A mobile-first mindset could be wise for businesses aiming to enter the Nordics. Consumers in the region are becoming increasingly mobile-first, with those in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden using mobiles as their device of choice for shopping — and accounting for around 40% of fashion ecommerce. In Iceland, the level approached 50% in 2022.