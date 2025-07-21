For businesses using Avalara AvaTax or our Cross-Border solution, Estonia’s new VAT rate has been automatically updated as part of our continuously updated tax content.
If your business manages VAT manually, it’s important to ensure all systems and product tax codes reflect the change.
Need help adapting to VAT changes across Europe? Avalara supports VAT rate updates, tax determination, e-invoicing, and VAT returns and reporting — so your business can stay compliant as tax rules evolve. Speak with us today about your VAT challenges.