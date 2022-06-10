EU streaming contributions: When is a payment to a government agency not a tax?

The OECD agreement that was announced in 2021 settled two long-running pain points for nations involved in the global economy:

1) Participating countries would get to tax the 100 largest multinational corporations based on the share of the revenue they generate in each country; previously, those multinationals were primarily taxed on the revenues they generate in their legally established home countries.

2) All countries agreed to a minimum 15% corporate tax; previously, countries were free to set the tax as low as they wanted, which led companies to shop around globally for the most-favorable tax regime, regardless of where their actual operations were located.

The agreement gives countries until 2023 to work out the legislation that will allow them to participate in the agreement.

As part of the agreement, countries pledged to forego specific taxes on digital services. This had been a key point for the United States: U.S. companies (Meta, Alphabet) dominate the digital services market globally, and they were the targets of many nations’ tax legislation. In return, the Trump administration first imposed, then lifted, retaliatory tariffs on France, and the Biden administration threatened tariffs on six other countries — Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. That dispute was later resolved.

One potential sticking point remains, however. European Union regulations allow EU members to impose financial obligations on media content providers, if the money collected is used to increase investments in European-produced films and television shows.

EU countries argue that this is not a digital services tax, because the obligation is imposed on all content providers, digital and analog alike (including over-the-air broadcasters); and because these mandatory “contributions” don’t go into the general-fund accounts of a national government, like a tax would. Instead, they are earmarked for national accounts created to support arts and humanities within each country.