EU streaming contributions: When is a payment to a government agency not a tax?

Not everyone likes the new system of mandatory contributions.
In Switzerland, a coalition against Lex Netflix emerged, citing two problems with the proposal. For starters, streaming companies are almost certain to pass on the additional 4% contribution by raising subscription fees, the opponents said.
And the requirement for 30% of the content to be European could backfire, the opponents said. Instead of providing more European productions, the streaming services simply could cut the total number of shows they offer each month, to make it easier to hit the 30% mandate.
Higher fees for fewer shows is not in anyone’s best interest, opponents said.
Meanwhile in Denmark, Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay Group — which produces about 70 Nordic-language titles a year — blasted the new required contribution.
Viaplay President and CEO Anders Jensen called Denmark “a fantastic, creative market with some of the best talent to be found,” but said the required contributions will lower his company’s profits. That means Viaplay needs to ”immediately implement further measures to control the costs of any Danish production we do.”
The mandatory contributions — which Jensen called a “tax” — could motivate streaming companies to “immediately redirect investments to financially more attractive markets” that don’t require the payments, he added. That would result in fewer Danish projects, not more.
Some industry watchers said the new contribution requirements in Denmark and Switzerland are a 2020s reaction to a 2010s problem that was already going away.
When streaming services were new, they relied heavily on readily available Hollywood movies and TV series. Even today, Portugal’s RTP on Fridays shows subtitled reruns of classic American fare like “Mission: Impossible,” “The Love Boat,” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” Denmark’s TV2 on Mondays runs repeats of the long-running cartoon comedy “American Dad,” along with BBC reality show “The Repair Shop”
In Denmark, at least, there seems to be a real concern that this influx of American content isn’t necessarily consistent with Danish cultural values, and it is pushing Danish broadcasters out of the market.
Technology companies “in a short time have gained enormous influence on our lives, our society and our community,” Halsboe-Jorgensen said. “Denmark must take the lead in ensuring greater democratic control over the tech giants.”
But to compete in the various global markets, critics say streaming services are finding they need to provide more original content in languages other than English. The global hit “Squid Game,” for example, came out of a Netflix effort to develop original Korean-language programming for its entry into that market.
So streaming services already are investing significantly in non-American shows — only to see individual EU governments require them to take money out of their own production budgets and give it to nationalized arts and culture agencies.
While the new Danish law “would have been an important market intervention three years ago, in 2022 it is a solution to a problem that has already been solved by a hugely competitive international video streaming marketplace,” wrote Tim Mulligan, executive vice president and head of research at MIDiA Research in London.