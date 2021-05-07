Everything you need to know about Dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing

Similar to B2B eInvoicing, dynamic QR codes are likely to contain all details that will be relevant for inspection by tax authorities at various tax revenue checkpoints. These are likely to include the following -
- GSTIN of the supplier
- Supplier UPI ID
- Invoice number, given by the supplier
- Date of the generation of invoice
- Bank account details of the payee
- IFSC code
- Break up of CGST, SGST, IGST, Cess
However, a dynamic QR code for B2C transactions is also expected to include two other elements.
- GSTIN of the recipient
- Payment reference link to facilitate easy digital payment
Like B2B eInvoicing, generation of a dynamic QR code will not be required for B2C transactions or some exempt business categories like insurance, transport, banking and non banking.