Everything you need to know about Dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing

Dynamic QR codes are being implemented to encourage digital payments and not for IRN generation.

A dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing must contain all information relevant to that invoice

Generation & printing of Dynamic QR code under the Goods and Services Tax for business to consumer transactions may have been deferred to the end of June 2021 but taxpayers must consider it an opportunity to understand what is it all about.

Here’s what you need to know about dynamic QR code generation :