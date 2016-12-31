France high-value VAT live reporting

Dec 31, 2016
Richard Asquith
The new 2017 French Finance Law contains a requirement for any business to report within 24 hours any VAT transaction above €863,000.
The new requirement is not due to come into force until January 2018.
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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