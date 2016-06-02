Get started
Blog
Blog

Jun 02, 2016

France VAT unused vouchers

Richard Asquith

The French Council of State has endorsed the view that VAT is due on unused vouchers for B2C supplies. This backs a European Court of Justice ruling that VAT was due on Air France vouchers.

 

The case concerned sales of cinema vouchers which entitled consumers to future cinema viewings. The cinema chain argued that no VAT was due on the non-refundable, unused tickets as the price paid represented compensation for the loss of the cinema for the customer not using the service. However, the Council found that it was for the provision of the cinema service, and therefore a taxable supply. This was notwithstanding that the cinema-goer did not consume the services.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Integrations
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT
Resources
Global Sites