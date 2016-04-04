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Apr 04, 2016

French internet & games consoles tax proposal

Richard Asquith

The French Senate last month proposed introducing a €9 annual tax on subscribers to internet services. This tax would be collected by the major internet service providers, which is primarily the state-owned Orange.

 

It also wants to charge a 2% levy on the sales of TVs and games consoles.

 

The tax would only be temporary, potentially lasting until on 2022 when new EU-wide proposals may be brought forward.

 

The tax proposal is aimed at raising funds to help invest in internet-access for poorer elements of society.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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