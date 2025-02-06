Hawaii Senate Bill 1124 would place a 50-cent delivery safety fee on retail deliveries in the Aloha State. The bill defines “retail delivery” as a delivery to a person in Hawaii of the following items:

Taxable tangible personal property

Clothing

It’s a bit curious that SB 1124 singles out clothing because clothing is tangible personal property and it’s taxable in Hawaii. You’d think the first bullet point would cover it.

It’s possible the bill’s author used the Minnesota retail delivery fee law as a model. Minnesota specifies that clothing is subject to the fee, but does so because clothing is exempt from Minnesota sales tax. Minnesota’s fee otherwise applies to most (but not all) taxable tangible personal property.

In any event, the Hawaii delivery safety fee would apply to taxable tangible personal property and clothing purchased at retail for consumption or use by the purchaser. Clothing and other tangible personal property purchased for resale would not be subject to the Hawaii retail delivery fee despite the fact that Hawaii taxes wholesale transactions.

As with the Colorado retail delivery fee, the Minnesota retail delivery fee, and a retail delivery fee currently under consideration in Maryland, the Hawaii retail delivery fee would:

Apply once per transaction regardless of how many deliveries are ultimately involved

Not apply to items the consumer picks up at the retailer’s place of business (e.g., curbside delivery)

Not be refundable unless the consumer, retailer, or delivery provider cancels the delivery before it takes place

Retailers would be allowed but not required to collect the Hawaii delivery safety fee from their customers. Those passing the fee on to consumers would need to separately state it as “retail delivery fee” on the invoice, receipt, or other bill of sale. The fee would not be subject to general excise tax (GET), Hawaii’s version of a sales tax.

The use of the term “retailer” is another indication that the bill’s author may have used the Minnesota retail delivery fee law as an example, notes Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “Hawaii’s general excise tax law doesn’t define ‘retailer’ — it uses ‘person’ and ‘taxpayer’ instead.”