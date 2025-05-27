A business license is a government-issued certificate that allows a company to sell a product or service in a specific jurisdiction. These can range from general business licenses to industry-specific permits, zoning permits, health department licenses, and more.
There are three types of business licenses:
- Business licenses are issued by the government to grant permission to conduct operations within their borders.
- Permits certify that safety and health requirements are met. These are generally issued for one-time actions at a specific location.
- Tax registrations are the first step the government requires to begin collecting taxes from a business.
Depending on the location and the nature of your business, you might need multiple licenses — and they often need to be renewed on a regular basis.
Many companies manage licenses manually — updating spreadsheets, setting calendar reminders, and sending emails to stakeholders. Others may use software or outsourced services to track due dates, filing requirements, and jurisdiction-specific regulations.
Common challenges with business licenses:
- Jurisdictional complexity: Licensing requirements and processes can vary widely by state, county, and city.
- Changing regulations: With over 35,000 jurisdictions in the U.S., staying on top of updates across all jurisdictions can be overwhelming
- Regulated products: The types of products or services sold by a business dramatically impact business license requirements.
- Skill of the licensing team: Many companies have a highly skilled person or team that has figured out how to manage business licenses. But company changes like location or product expansion, changes in licensing requirements, and staff departures can make it easy for renewals and registrations to fall through the cracks.