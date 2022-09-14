How should you report sales during the grocery tax suspension in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Revenue has published a compliance alert regarding improper reporting of sales during the state’s grocery tax suspension.

Most food for home consumption is normally taxed at a reduced rate of 1% in Illinois. Yet from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, the 1% sales and use tax on many retail sales of groceries is suspended. The normal rate of tax continues to apply to sales of alcoholic beverages, candy, soda, and certain other products.



Illinois doesn’t typically provide a sales tax holiday, so retailers in the state can perhaps be forgiven for being confused. Nonetheless, it’s critical retailers understand and fulfill obligations as required.

