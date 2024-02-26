How to calculate, collect, and pay sales tax

Sales tax is based on a percentage of the sales price of taxable goods and taxable services, but the percentage varies depending on the location, and sometimes on the product or service sold.

For example, the tax rate for most retail sales of tangible personal property is currently 6.25% in Massachusetts and between 7.25% and 10.25% in California, depending on the location of the sale. The general sales tax rate in Connecticut is currently 6.35%, but the rate for software sold to a business for business purposes is 1%. Some states, like Alabama, have a reduced sales tax rate for food.

The first step is to determine whether your customers have to pay sales tax on their purchases. Then you can figure out which rate you should use.

Step 1: Determine which goods and services are subject to sales tax

Most tangible personal property is subject to sales tax in most states, but many states provide sales tax exemptions for essential items like groceries and prescription drugs. A growing number of states now exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products too.

In some states, certain transactions are subject to state sales tax but not local sales taxes. Alternatively, items may be subject to local taxes but not the state sales tax; that’s how it is with clothing in New York.

How services are taxed can be even tougher to decipher. States may tax services related to tangible personal property, like car repair, but not professional services, like accounting. They may tax some personal services, like pet grooming, but not others, like therapeutic massage. Amusement and recreation services can be taxed differently than services performed on real property. It all depends on the state.

Then there are digital goods and services. Most sales tax laws were developed long before the World Wide Web, online sales, and intangible goods came to be. States are working to update their policies to keep pace with evolving technology, but the taxability of digital products remains unclear in many parts of the country.

Sales tax holidays complicate taxability by temporarily turning normally taxable transactions into exempt transactions for a day, week, weekend, or longer. Though popular among consumers, tax holidays create more work for retailers, especially those selling goods into more than one state with a tax-free weekend.

So, how can you determine whether you need to be collecting taxes on your sales? Most state tax departments publish guidance on product taxability, and there’s a handy taxability matrix for each of the 24 states participating in the Streamlined Sales Tax program. Unfortunately, it can be hard to find accurate information on state tax department websites, and more than 20 states with a general sales tax don’t participate in SST.

In any event, once you know there’s tax owed on a transaction, you’re responsible for finding the right sales tax rate for each transaction.

Step 2: Determine the sales tax rate(s) to use

Rates are generally governed by destination sourcing or origin sourcing rules. Most states use destination sourcing, meaning the sales tax rate is based on the location where the customer takes possession of the product or service sold. With online and mail-order sales, this is typically the delivery address.

If you sell online and remit sales taxes to all states with a sales tax, you could have customers in more than 12,000 different U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions. That’s a lot of rates to keep track of, especially given that sales tax rates and jurisdiction boundaries can and do change.

It’s pretty easy to figure out the sales tax rate in the states with no local sales taxes, but in states like Missouri and Texas, which have thousands of local jurisdictions, it can be extremely difficult. Sales tax rates can vary from city to city or street to street, so basing sales tax rates on ZIP codes doesn’t provide the rooftop-level accuracy required. Working with a trusted sales tax advisor or automating tax calculation can help.