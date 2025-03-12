How to expand your ecommerce business internationally

As ecommerce growth levels out in North America, forward-thinking brands are setting their sights on the cross-border ecommerce market (valued at $1 trillion in 2023). Expanding globally isn’t as simple as flipping a switch — ‌it’s a venture with significant rewards but also a fair share of obstacles. From understanding new tax regulations to adapting your site to local languages and currencies, each step presents a new challenge.

To help make the journey smoother, discover how BigCommerce and Avalara work together to simplify cross-border trade compliance so you can focus on what matters most: selling into international markets. Here’s a sneak peek at the path to global ecommerce success.