How to maintain your tech stack to meet your business needs

The tech industry has been a hotbed of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity for years now. Even though things cooled off in the second half of 2022, they’re picking up speed once again. It’s an exciting time that can help lead to new advancements, improved efficiency, and more streamlined offerings. It can also create uncertainty among legacy customers faced with a tech stack that could become outdated or change its functionality.

In just the last few years, we’ve seen several high-profile acquisitions in the world of fintech and specifically in tax compliance. The impacts of these deals have rippled throughout the industry, and raise some valid considerations when it comes to the state of your existing tech stack and when you’re thinking of adding tax compliance to your stack.

While investments and acquisitions can generally be positive developments for a company, they can also make it difficult to define priorities for the future and ensure consistency throughout the business. While everyone wants the same thing, a successful and profitable company, so many changes and different directions can also make for a less agile environment and raise questions among customers.

One example of this kind of activity is when Sovos was acquired by Hg in 2016 and received significant additional investment in 2020 from TA Associates. Similarly, tax compliance platform TaxJar was acquired in 2021 by Stripe, the online payment processing giant. Naturally, any shift this large is bound to come with changes, and this is where it pays for businesses to be vigilant of their tech stack. That includes being aware of your core apps. In the case of TaxJar, TaxJar’s tax calculation feature was deprecated and replaced with Stripe Tax. It’s worthwhile to monitor these types of changes because they could have an impact on the life cycle of your larger tech stack.

Even Avalara is in this boat having been acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2022. This further illustrates the appetite among venture capital for tech companies, particularly those in fintech. Avalara’s unique position as a leader in tax compliance software made it an attractive proposition to Vista. This faith is reflected by the private equity firm’s continued support and belief in Avalara’s core products, mission, and direction, helping to create customer confidence as opposed to raising questions.

With so many major changes taking place across fintech and tax compliance landscapes, it’s more important than ever that companies prepare their tech stacks to support the needs of their business. But what can companies do to get what they need now and avoid potential complications down the line?