How to simplify local sales tax compliance in the post-Wayfair world

States aren’t unsympathetic. Indeed, some recognize they must simplify tax compliance for remote sellers, in one way or another.
Single tax rate for remote sellers in Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana
In the home-rule state of Alabama, the Department of Revenue allows remote sellers to apply to collect, remit, and report a Simplified Sellers Use Tax — currently a flat 8% on all sales into the state.
Texas adopted a similar strategy, though it doesn’t allow home rule. Remote sellers with economic nexus may apply to collect and remit a flat, single local use tax rate rather than the various individual rates in effect in each tax jurisdiction. This can greatly simplify compliance for companies that sell throughout the Lone Star State, which has more than 1,500 tax jurisdictions.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue currently allows remote sellers to voluntarily apply to file a Direct Marketer Sales Tax Return. This enables them to collect a flat combined rate (currently 8.45%) via one centralized return.
Single point of remittance in Alaska, Colorado, and Louisiana
So that businesses won’t have to register, file returns, or remit taxes to numerous local governments, the Alaska Municipal League created streamlined, single-level administration of sales tax collection and remittance. It’s governed by the Alaska Remote Sellers Sales Tax Commission, which encourages remote retailers to automate sales tax collection and remittance.
A similar simplified system is under development in Colorado, where there are close to 100 self-administered jurisdictions. A law enacted last year requires the creation of an electronic sales and use tax simplification system to facilitate the Department of Revenue’s collection and remittance of state and local sales tax. Though it doesn’t mandate participation by home-rule jurisdictions, it does encourage them to voluntarily participate within three years.
Colorado is also considering ways to help remote sellers determine the correct rate to charge.
Finally, the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers is building a system that will allow remote sellers to file a single return and remit a single payment for the state and all parishes. It’s expected to be up and running by July 1, 2020, when Louisiana is to begin enforcing economic nexus (the last of the 43 states to do so).
Lawmakers in Louisiana are also considering legislation that would establish a commission for remote sellers within the Department of Revenue. It would oversee the administration and collection of state and local sales and use tax by remote sellers.
These simplification measures aren’t being created in a vacuum. They’re modeled, more or less, on the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SST), which mandates a central, electronic registration system, state administration of sales and use tax collections, and more.
For businesses that qualify as a volunteer seller, SST states also help offset the cost of automating sales tax compliance with certified service providers, or CSPs. Several non-SST states are offering or creating similar CSP programs.