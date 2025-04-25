There are many reasons to appeal a tax assessment. It all starts when you open a valuation notice from the assessor and see a property valuation amount that you believe is too high. You’ll have two options: 1. You can pay the too-high tax bill because you think you don’t have time to stage an appeal, or 2. You can appeal the valuation and possibly lower your tax bill.

To help you pick the right option for your business, you can request an itemized list of property — called work papers — the assessor used to determine your valuation. You may find that the assessor’s valuation is fair and no appeal is necessary. However, you may find mistakes or disagree with some of the criteria the assessor used to determine your valuation. In the latter case, the following are a few scenarios you may identify during your review of the list.

1. Your valuation includes business personal property you no longer own.

Within the last year, you may have:

Sold personal property assets

Discarded personal property assets

Moved personal property assets to a different location

You still own any personal property assets you moved but they should not be included in the valuation for their original locale. Instead, the moved assets should be assessed as part of the other location’s valuation.

How do the actions above impact your valuation? Consider this example: A few months prior to your valuation, 10 employees broke their laptops. So you bought 10 new laptops to replace the old ones. In your valuation, the assessor noted your purchase of the new laptops but also included the discarded laptops. Therefore, your valuation would be higher as you’re being assessed for property you no longer own.

2. Your valuation includes personal property assets or real property owned by someone else.

You shouldn’t be on the line for personal property you possess but don’t own. Leasing is a prime example. Assume you have a large copy machine you’ve leased for the office — the copier is in your possession, but it’s owned by the company you leased it from. That leasing company is likely responsible for paying taxes on the copier, not you.

Similarly, for real property, the assessor’s records may not be updated to reflect a change in ownership of a location. It may show you’re still the owner of record and, therefore, still responsible for the taxes. A property tax assessment appeal letter can help bring this issue to the assessor’s attention.

3. The assessor valued the same property twice.

Called a double assessment, the assessor may have valued the same real or personal property twice — meaning you could be on the line for twice the correct amount. This costly issue sometimes occurs due to a clerical error in the taxpayer name or address. For example, you may be sent a valuation notice under the names John W. Smith and Johnny Smith, or for 1523 W. Main and 1523 West Main. If this happens, a property tax appeal should help clear up the error.

4. The assessor under depreciated your assets.

The more depreciated an item is, the less value it has — and the less you owe at tax time. However, there’s room for interpretation, which can lead to some of your personal property being less depreciated than you’d want. This may be due to the assessor not having a clear understanding of your assets.

For example, on your tax return, you may have used an ambiguous term to describe your property — e.g., “cash register.” The assessor didn’t know whether the item was a classic register you might find in a small diner or a high-tech, point-of-sale system modern bars use. The former version would retain its value from year to year because of its age, while the latter version would likely depreciate heavily from year to year. Assuming the assessor valued it as general machinery or equipment — when you actually had a modern register — you’d owe more taxes on that asset.

5. The property details on the property record are inaccurate.

Inaccurate property details can lead to an inflated valuation. Here are a few property details that tend to be wrong:

Building square footage

Land acreage

Construction year

Building features (such as a walk-in freezer or covered patio)

If any of the details aren’t right, you may have good reason to protest property taxes.

6. Your real property valuation is not in line with similar properties in the same jurisdiction.

Sometimes it’s not that an asset has a particularly high absolute value, but that the valuation is high compared to similar properties near you. For example, if you own an Italian restaurant that’s valued 50% higher than another, similarly sized Italian restaurant located a mile away, there could be cause for a property tax appeal.

7. The value of your real property increased more than is reasonable (or legal) compared to the previous year.

If your real property increased, say, 10% over last year, you may find this unreasonable (or unlawful), depending on the state where your property is located. In that case, you may decide to file a property tax appeal.

If any of these situations apply to you, keep reading to learn how to appeal property tax assessments.