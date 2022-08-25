Indiana and New York exempt diapers

The new sales tax exemption in Indiana is due to the enactment of Senate Bill 2, which defines “children’s diapers” as “disposable or reusable diapers marketed to be worn by children.” The exemption does not extend to diapers designed for adults.

There’s been an ongoing effort in the Hoosier State to exempt all products used to manage incontinence (i.e., adult and children’s diapers) as well as feminine hygiene products. But the most recent such measures, House Bill 1273 (2021) and Senate Bill 169 (2022), died.

The more narrow exemption for children’s diapers provided under SB 2 was enacted during the General Assembly’s 2022 Special Session alongside Senate Bill 1, which placed new restrictions on abortion. Both bills were signed into law on August 5, 2022.