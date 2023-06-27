All organizations required to collect Indiana sales tax must register with the Indiana Department of Revenue and obtain a Retail Merchant Certificate as well as a taxpayer identification number. However, not all nonprofit organizations in Indiana are required to collect Indiana sales tax.

Indiana nonprofits that make tax-exempt qualified purchases are also obligated to register with the department and obtain a taxpayer identification number. Per the department, a nonprofit should register for a sales tax exemption by filling out Form NP-20A. This can be done via INTIME, the department’s online e-services portal.

Registration requirements for nonprofits as of July 1, 2023

Starting July 1, 2023, a qualified nonprofit that sells tangible personal property in the state is required to register as a retail merchant and collect and remit sales tax if the organization’s sales exceed $100,000 in 2022, 2023, or 2024. If its sales remain beneath that $100,000 threshold, the organization typically isn’t required to register as a retail merchant.

As noted above, the $100,000 threshold doesn’t apply to places of worship, convents and monasteries, religious parochial schools, public schools, and youth organizations focused on agriculture. These nonprofit organizations aren’t required to obtain a Retail Merchant Certificate or collect Indiana sales tax.

Registration requirements for nonprofits as of July 1, 2022

From July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, a qualified nonprofit was required to register for sales tax if it made $20,000 in taxable sales in the state in a calendar year.

A nonprofit that registered for sales tax because its taxable sales exceed the $20,000 threshold prior to the effective date of SEA 417 isn’t required to remain registered if its 2022 or 2023 sales are under the new $100,000 threshold; they may close their account and cease collecting and remitting Indiana sales tax unless and until they meet the $100,000 annual threshold.

Furthermore, a qualified nonprofit is not required to register for sales tax to sell items intended primarily to 1) further the educational, cultural, or religious purposes of the organization, or 2) improve the work skills or professional qualifications of the organization’s members, provided the sales are not used in carrying out a private or proprietary business. In this case, no threshold applies.

Registration requirements for nonprofits prior to July 1, 2022

Prior to July 1, 2022, sales by a qualified Indiana nonprofit organization were exempt from Indiana sales tax if the nonprofit sold tangible personal property for a total of no more than 30 days in a calendar year, and the sales were for a fundraising activity to raise funds to further the qualified nonprofit purposes.

If such an organization sold tangible personal property for 31 or more days in a calendar year (not necessarily consecutive), it was considered a retail merchant and was required collect and remit sales tax on all sales made during the calendar year.