IOSS stands for Import One-Stop Shop. It’s a scheme that was introduced to simplify VAT on low-value imports of less than €150 from non-EU countries to EU consumers. Sellers only have to charge VAT to their customers at the point of sale. Because of this, buyers are not required to pay import VAT at customs if the seller uses IOSS.

Goods sold under IOSS go through a ‘green lane’ at customs. This enables a fast and streamlined release from customs and faster delivery to customers.

Businesses registered for IOSS are assigned an IOSS number. This is a unique VAT identification number used in customs declarations to show that VAT was already collected by the seller.

To use IOSS, the company carrying out distance sales of goods from outside the EU must register in the member state where it has established its business, or, if it is established outside the EU, it can choose a single member state. There are no VAT advantages in choosing one member state over the other.

Under IOSS, a business is required to submit a single monthly VAT return to the member state where it is registered, which includes: