The IOSS fee refers to VAT collected at the point of sale for low-value goods imported into the EU. Using the IOSS scheme, sellers can charge VAT at checkout and report it through a single EU member state.
MOSS was used for reporting VAT on digital services sold cross-border within the EU. IOSS is used for reporting VAT on low-value goods imported into the EU from non-EU countries.
IOSS is for distance sales of low-value goods imported into the EU. OSS is used for VAT reporting on cross-border sales of goods and certain services within the EU.