Is your tax solution keeping up with the challenge of changing sales tax laws?

How are new sales tax laws affecting your tax compliance solution?

The sales tax landscape has changed dramatically since June 2018, when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled businesses don’t need to be physically present in a state to collect sales tax. States can now base a sales tax collection obligation solely on economic activity, or economic nexus, and more and more are doing so. To succeed in this new reality, businesses need a sales tax compliance solution that can handle explosive growth and change.



For our business, that translates to more obligations, more tax calculations — and a lot more returns.

To illustrate the ever-changing landscape, look at how quickly remote seller sales tax laws have spread across the U.S. Few states had an economic nexus law a year and a half ago, and they lacked the authority to enforce compliance.