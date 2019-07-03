Celebrating independence with state-specific sales taxes – Wacky Tax Wednesday

American flags often fly proudly above stadiums and other large event venues. So I was interested to learn recently that in Connecticut, the tax on admissions can vary by venue. As of July 1, 2019, the rate is 5 percent for events held at Dunkin’ Donuts Parks but 7.5 percent for events held at several other venues, including Dodd Stadium and the Harbor Yard Amphitheater.
Even parking for events, etc., is increasingly likely to be taxed in “the land of the free.” Starting January 1, 2020, metered and other previously exempt parking will become taxable in Connecticut. The Constitution State implemented a tax on motor vehicle parking in non-metered seasonal parking lots and hospital parking garages with at least 30 spaces back in 2015. Are charges to park in a hospital parking garage with fewer than 30 spaces now taxed under the new law?
In Illinois, “a tax is imposed on the privilege of using in this State a parking space in a parking area or garage for the use of parking one or more motor vehicles, recreational vehicles, or other self-propelled vehicles” as of January 1, 2020. Rates are based not on the type or size of vehicle but on frequency of parking:
- 6 percent of the purchase price for parking paid for on an hourly, daily, or weekly basis
- 9 percent of the purchase price for parking paid for on a monthly or annual basis