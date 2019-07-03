Celebrating independence with state-specific sales taxes – Wacky Tax Wednesday

For example, would lawmakers in any state other than Texas propose a sales tax exemption for beer or ale sold on the Fourth of July? Perhaps. Yet, somehow, I wasn’t surprised to see it come out of the Lone Star State.

Though Texans won’t be quaffing tax-free beer tomorrow, they can celebrate the holiday with fireworks. It’s legal to sell fireworks statewide in Texas June 24–July 4, in honor of Independence Day, and December 20–January 1, in honor of the new year. Certain counties also allow periodic sales of fireworks in honor of other special occasions, such as Texas Independence Day.

Fireworks used to be subject to an extra 2 percent tax in Texas, on top of other applicable state and local sales and use taxes. However, the surtax was repealed in 2015. It was supposed to raise money for rural fire departments (so they could fight fires started by fireworks?), but the revenue collected didn’t cover the costs of administering the tax.